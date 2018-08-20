Pine Belt

Crash on I-59 results in fatality

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2018 12:34 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2018 01:28 PM CDT

JONES COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - A car rolled over on I-59 in Jones County near Moselle this morning killing a woman.

Moselle and Southwest Volunteer Fire Departments responded. According to witnesses on the scene, the driver of Nissan Pathfinder was headed north and attempted to pass a car on the right side. The two vehicles touched and the Fiesta rolled over several times. The driver was ejected from the car.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of the family.

 

 

 

