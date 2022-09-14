HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Wednesday was a dramatic day in court for the 21-year-old woman who was accused of leaving the scene of an accident that sparked a business fire.

Kalyn Jones was kicked out of court during her initial appearance on Wednesday after a loud, expletive-laced outburst in the courtroom.

Jones was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident at David’s Grocery on Monday. Her charges were upgraded to felony malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

“I know what I done. I hit the store, but the drugs, the drugs ain’t mine,” Jones stated in the courtroom.

Her bond was set at $50,000 for each charge. Jones remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

