Crews in Petal work to widen Herrington Road near schools

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews are working to widen Herrington Road near Mississippi 42 in Petal. According to Pine Belt News, the project started four months ago.

Crews are working to widen the road from two lanes to four lanes to help accommodate traffic for Petal Primary School, Petal High School and a new elementary school.

So far, Dixie Electric crews have transferred electricity to new power poles along the side of Herrington Road. Petal School District officials said they’re working with several utility companies to move water lines, cables and other equipment.