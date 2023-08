SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews are working to make improvements at Rocky Branch Park in Sumrall.

Pine Belt News reported crews are working on a walking track in the park, as well as foundation work at the pavilion.

Officials said other upgrades will include resurfacing the basketball and tennis courts, adding barbeque grills to the picnic areas, and adding other amenities.

They hope the walking track and pavilion will be completed by October 2023.