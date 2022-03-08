LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a house fire on Indian Springs Road in Laurel around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

Jones County fire officials said the home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The homeowners where home at the time of the incident and stated they heard the fire alarm go off. When they went to investigate, they opened the bedroom door and smoke billowed out.

Homeowners Thomas and Annelle Stephens and their small dog were able to evacuate the home without any injuries. A home health employee stopped to assist.

Firefighters said heavy wind caused the fire to spread to the neighbor’s yard, causing a stack of wood to partially burn behind the neighbor’s shed.

Calhoun, Soso, Hebron, Shady Grove and Laurel fire departments responded.