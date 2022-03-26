JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a fire coming from a home’s chimney in Jones County on Thursday, March 24.

Fire officials said homeowners Mary and Stan Odom were home when they began hearing strange popping noises around 7:00 a.m. The couple exited the home and called 911.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments and the Ellisville Fire Department responded to the call on Highway 590. Fire officials said the majority of the home was saved, but the roof sustained significant damage.

No injuries were reported.