Crews respond to early morning house fire in Jones County

Crews responded to an early morning house fire Thursday in the Hebron Community in Jones County. /Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Jones County Fire Council, an early morning house fire happened Thursday around 2:30 a.m. in the Hebron community.

Hebron and Calhoun volunteer firefighters responded to the home. The homeowner and his wife were asleep when the fire started. According to the homeowner, he awakened after hearing loud popping and cracking noises, and their bedroom was filled with smoke.

The homeowner and his wife were able to escape the home, which was damaged by the fire. One of their vehicles was also damaged.

Calhoun and Hebron volunteer firefighters had to request mutual aid from Shady Grove, South Jones, Southwest, and Laurel Fire Department. Mutual aid was also received from Taylorsville volunteer fire department in Smith County and Hot Coffee volunteer fire department in Covington County.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, this call in particular highlights the need for volunteers in Jones County. Due to a limited number of firefighters, this house fire required extended response times from departments all over the county.

The Jones County Fire Council said people who are interested should contact they’re local fire department.