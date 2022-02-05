SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Soso on Saturday, February 5.

Jones County Fire Council officials said the fire happened around 12:40 a.m. at 34 Wigginton Drive. Responders arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Homeowner Kathy Jones said she and a family member were asleep with their doors closed when she heard crackling and popping noises. She got out of bed to find the den on fire. Jones and the family member escaped with no injuries and called 911.

Shady Grove, Sharon, Calhoun, Soso, Hebron and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments responded. Dixie Electric EPA was also at the scene.