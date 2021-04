JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that started in chicken houses in Jones County Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Smith Holifield Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found two chicken houses on fire. The owner said a neighbor notified him about smoke coming from one of the chicken houses.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

No injuries were reported in the fire. The owner did not have chickens inside the houses at the time of the fire.