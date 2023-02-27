JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A metal shop caught fire in Jones County on Sunday, February 26.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 3:00 p.m. at 36 Johnny Boykin Road.

At the scene, crews found the metal shop filled with more than 900 wooden doors, paint and paint thinner inside.

Heavy smoke was coming from the building. The entrance wasn’t functioning properly, so crews cut an entry into the metal rolling doors to access the fire.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

Fire council officials said the shop had significant damage. No injuries were reported.