JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a house fire in Jones County on Monday, May 9.

Firefighters with the Glade volunteer fire department said they received a report about a fire around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 4:50 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the incident.