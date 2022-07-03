JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a house fire in Jones County on Saturday, July 2.

Jones County fire officials said crews responded to the fire around 3:00 p.m. at 1147 Trace Road. Firefighters arrived to find that a fire in the carport area of a wood-framed home had spread to the rest of the home.

Homeowner James Hodges said he was home and had heard a loud boom from the carport when the fire started.

Officials said crews were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The house sustained significant damage.