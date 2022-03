LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire at on University Avenue in Laurel Tuesday night.

When firefighters arrived, they found there was heavy smoke surrounding the home and fire had breached the roof in the attic.

One firefighters sustained minor injuries during the incident but declined transportation to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

The cause of the fire is under investigation.