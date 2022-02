MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a metal shop fire on Sanford Road Thursday night.

The fire happened just after 8:30 p.m. The owner of the shop said he was at his house next door, and there were two loud blasts.

The owner and neighbors went outside and found the building in flames.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

No injuries were reported during the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.