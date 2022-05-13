JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a mobile home fire in Jones County on Thursday, May 12.

Volunteer fire department crews arrived at the mobile home around 5:00 p.m. on Knight Circle. Firefighters said one side of the home was surrounded with smoke. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out and save much of the home.

Fire officials said resident Mike Knight was outside at the time. When he tried to walk inside, he was faced with heavy smoke inside the home. He left the home and called 911.

There were no injuries and the home faced moderate damage, according to fire officials.