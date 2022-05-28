LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a mobile home fire on Northeast Drive in Laurel on Friday, May 27.

Jones County fire officials said volunteer fire departments responded to the fire around 5:00 p.m. They said a double-wide mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said no one was home at the time. Homeowner Mary Johnson said there was no power to the home at the time. However, tenants were moving out.

Jones County deputies are considering the fire suspicious. They will be investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported.