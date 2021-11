LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a mobile home fire Monday morning.

The fire happened about 2:13 a.m. at Shady Grove-Moss Road.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

During the fire, authorities said the homeowners were sleeping when they were awakened to loud popping noises. They noticed the flames near the back porch area, and they were able escape.

One person was treated and released at the scene by Emserv Ambulance Service. No other injuries were reported.