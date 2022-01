MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A mobile home in Moselle caught on fire on Monday, January 24.

Ovett, Union and Southwest Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire at 110 Job R. Lane around 1:00 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.

The homeowner said he lived in the home with his wife, but no one was home at the time. The fire was reported by a nearby worker.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

No one was injured, but the home was damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.