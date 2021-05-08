Crews respond to morning crash on Hwy. 15

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a three-car crash Saturday morning around 10:43 a.m. near the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department off Highway 15.

Firefighters arrived on the scene where they found three vehicles involved in the crash. Nine people were inside the vehicles, including several children.

Emergency medical crews were also called on the scene to keep the people involved and firefighters safe on the highway.

Officials said a Chevrolet Silverado was pulling a travel trailer and was traveling north on the highway, but it stopped while waiting on a in front to turn left into a tire shop.

A white Toyota Tacoma, also traveling north, rear ended the travel trailer, which was then rear ended by a Nissan Altima.

The Nissan and Toyota sustained major damage in the incident, with the travel trailer sustaining minor damage. The Silverado did not have any damage.

Four people, including two children, in the Nissan Altima sustained minor injuries and were taken by an ambulance.

The two people in the Silverado (one adult and one child) and the three people in the Toyota (one adult and two children) did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Sharon Volunteer Fire Department. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.