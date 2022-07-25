JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Sunday, Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to multiple incidents throughout the county.

The first incident was a minor two-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 near the 78 mile marker. While firefighters were assisting drivers there, a second crash happened at the 76 mile marker in which three vehicles were involved.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, three people were in one vehicle, including one child. They were transported by an ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicles in both incidents had minor to moderate damage. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the crash.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, volunteer firefighters responded to another crash on Highway 84 East near Lawnhaven Church Road in the eastbound lanes.

Leaders with the Jones County Fire Council said a driver in a Chevy Suburban was pulling a horse trailer with three horses inside when it appeared that the trailer disconnected from the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The trailer overturned and one horse was trapped inside. Crews assisted with removal of the horse and with traffic control. One lane of the highway was temporarily closed so that emergency personnel could work.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

Officials said the horses appeared to only have minor injuries. No humans were injured in the incident. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and MHP also responded to the crash.