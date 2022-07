HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was injured after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-59 near the 67 mile marker. Crews blocked the lanes while they worked to clear the area.

The person who was injured only had a minor injury.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

The interstate reopened around 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1.