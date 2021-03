JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Firefighters in Jones County responded to a suspicious house fire Monday night. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of N. Eastabuchie Road.

The home on Eastabuchie Road was a single story wood framed house. According to the Jones County Fire Council, no one lived inside the home.

They said the fire was suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.