House fire on Highway 11 north in Jones County (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to two house fires early Tuesday morning.

The first fire happened at a home on Highway 11 north just before 3:00 a.m. Investigators said a passerby called 911 after witnessing the fire at a mobile home.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, and the homeowner was traveling for work. The home an a vehicle were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the fire was suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The second fire happened on Holifield Road in the M&M community. A neighbor next door called 911 after seeing the fire.

House fire on Highway 11 north in Jones County (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

House fire on Holifield Road in Jones County (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

House fire on Holifield Road in Jones County (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire because future tenants were renovating the home before moving in. No injuries were reported.