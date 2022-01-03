Crews to begin construction along Country Club Road in Hattiesburg (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews will begin construction on Country Club Road in Hattiesburg this week.

Hattiesburg leaders said the project will create new drainage, improved sidewalks, speed tables, additional landscaping and paving. The raised sidewalks (speed tables) will be installed near Vernon Dahmer Park and Mount Olive Baptist Church to assist pedestrians crossing the road.

The construction will cost about $2 million and will be 80% funded by the Metropolitan Planning Organization and 20% by the City of Hattiesburg.

The work will start at J.C. Killingsworth Drive and stretch to Highway 49. City leaders estimate the work will take one year to complete. More information can be found here.