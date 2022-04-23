HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An approximated 60-day road overlay project on Old Highway 42 is set to begin on Monday, April 25.

City leaders said Old Highway 42 from Highway 49 to Bouie Street will be milled and a new layer of asphalt will be put down. Depending on the weather, the project is expected to take about 60 days to complete. Leaders said traffic will continue during the project, but some rolling lane closures will be necessary.

The project will cost $1,192,925 and will be funded through the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act. The work will be completed by Walters Construction Co.

City leaders ask that drivers to use alternative routes when possible. Traffic delays should be expected.