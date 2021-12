HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Cross Creek Parkways in Hattiesburg will be under construction for two weeks beginning on Wednesday, December 8.

City leaders said the section of the street between Highway 98 and West 4th Street near Chick-fil-A will be milled and repaved. The road will not be closed, but traffic may cause delays.

They said the work will last two weeks, depending on the weather. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in or around the work zone.