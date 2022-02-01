HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo is launching a new program that allows teachers and schools to customize field trips.

The Zoo Experience field trip allows teachers to choose two out of three options. Students can enjoy a train ride, carousel ride or an animal encounter. All three options can be chosen for an additional cost of $2 per student.

The Grab-and-Go Lessons field trip includes a Grab-and-Go Lesson Box with lesson plans, bio-facts and a related activity and game. This option allows teachers to go at their own pace during the trip.

The Story Book field trip is best for younger learners. Teachers can choose from a variety of story books to read to their class during the trip.

Premium selections are available, as well. Behind the Scenes Tours allow students to take a peek into the daily activities of the animal and caregivers. This tour costs an additional $5 per student. The Guided Tour of Africa, South America, Asia, Asbury or Education Animals allows students to experience an in-depth view of their favorite animal section. This tour costs an additional $3 per student.

Filed trips are scheduled on Fridays each week. Click here for more details.