PETAL, Miss. (AP) — Henry Danton, who had an international career as a ballet dancer and teacher before moving to Mississippi late in life and continuing to teach even as he passed his 100th birthday, died Feb. 9, a funeral home said. He was 102.

A celebration of Danton’s life will be held March 20 at South Mississippi Ballet Theatre in Hattiesburg.

Born as Henry David Boileau Down in Bedford, England, he took Danton as a stage name. He began his dance career in 1940. According to London’s Royal Opera House, he appeared regularly during and after World War II with Sadler’s Wells Ballet, which later became The Royal Ballet. He danced in the original production of Frederick Ashton’s “Symphonic Variations” with the company in 1946.

Danton danced with touring ensembles across Europe, Australia, Asia and South America, and appeared with companies including Paris Opera Ballet and the National Ballet of Australia.

He worked with national ballet companies in Venezuela and Colombia, and taught in several places, including Sarah Lawrence College, the Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance and the Juilliard School in New York.