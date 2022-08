PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Dawson Cutoff in Petal will close for a sewer project starting on Tuesday, August 16.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the $1 million project includes upgrades to lift stations and a 12-inch line to replace the current 8-inch pipe. The project was awarded to CB Developers.

Ducker said neighbors will still be able to access their homes. The closure is expected to last for four weeks.