HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – The deadline to apply for the Hattiesburg Fire Department’s upcoming academy class is Friday, March 11.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Recruits must successfully complete the Physical Agility Test before participating in the Civil Service Exam

Be 18 years of age or older and a United States citizen

Have a high school diploma or a GED

Have NO felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions

Possess a valid driver’s license

After the application is received the PAT and the Civil Service Exam will be mailed to study materials.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/applytohfd.