HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – The deadline to apply for the Hattiesburg Fire Department’s upcoming academy class is Friday, March 11.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Recruits must successfully complete the Physical Agility Test before participating in the Civil Service Exam
- Be 18 years of age or older and a United States citizen
- Have a high school diploma or a GED
- Have NO felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions
- Possess a valid driver’s license
After the application is received the PAT and the Civil Service Exam will be mailed to study materials.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/applytohfd.