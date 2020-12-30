Deadly helicopter crash in Jones County leaves one person dead

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)- One person is dead after an early morning helicopter crash in Jones County. According to Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for Jones County Fire Council, first responders received a call about the helicopter crash just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The helicopter was equipped with a saw and was about to do some tree trimming. Bumgardner says moments before the helicopter lifted off the pilot called in an emergency. Shortly after the pilot crashed the helicopter.

According to the Jones County Fire Council only one person was on the helicopter. The identity of the pilot killed has not yet been revealed.

The crash scene was in a wooded area off of Highway 15 near the Glade Community.

“When we initially got here their was a fire where the crash had occurred which proved to be a little bit difficult to extinguish with what we could get back their because it was originated from Magnesium so once we got we got that under control we were just waiting on everybody else to kind of get here and get what they needed”, said Dana Bumgardner.

The F-A-A and NTSB are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The Jones County Fire council urges those planning to travel in and around the area of the crash to use caution.