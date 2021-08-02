Death investigation underway after body discovered along I-59 in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Ellisville police and Jones County deputies are investigating the death of a man. His body was found along I-59 at Exit 88 in the Ellisville city limits on Sunday, August 1, just before 7:00 p.m.

According to investigators, the body was discovered by a passerby who had stopped along the interstate. Following an onsite investigation, no foul play was suspected in the death.

Investigators said it’s unclear exactly how long the body has been along the interstate, but they believe it was less than three days.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall has not identified the man at this time and is notifying the man’s family.