JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) shut down the demolition of the old Soso gymnasium site on Wednesday, August 16.

The Laurel Leader Call reported MDEQ contacted the Soso Police Department to have the demolition work cease immediately. MDEQ served the Jones County School District with documentation that halted the removal of debris from the structure.

On Monday, the newspaper reported that the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) stated the demolition of the gymnasium violated the State Antiquities Law. Officials said the matter was reported to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for further review.

According to MDAH, the Soso gymnasium was under consideration as a Mississippi Landmark under the Antiquities Law and permits must be issued by the agency for any demolition.

Earlier this month, the roof of the gymnasium collapsed.