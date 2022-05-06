JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Child Protective Services (CPS) social worker was shot at and threatened during a home visit. The incident happened on Pittman Road in southwestern Jones County on Thursday, May 5.

Authorities said the social worker was responding to a child welfare concern at the time of the incident. Bobby “A.J.” Louge, 21, allegedly fired shots at the social worker and verbally threatened her. She drove away from the scene to meet with deputies in Ellisville.

Louge was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.