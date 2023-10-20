JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a father shot his son in self-defense.

The shooting happened at a home on Cactus Drive in the Calhoun community on Thursday, October 19.

Deputies said Jeffery Boler, 42, was shot once in the shoulder by his father, Douglas Boler, 72, during a domestic assault.

Sgt. J.D. Carter said Jeffery was believed to be intoxicated and assaulted his father and mother. The father told investigators he shot his son in order to stop the assault.

The shooting is being considered a case of self-defense as of Friday, October 20.

Jeffery was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. He is facing a charge of domestic violence-aggravated assault.