JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed in the head and another was shot in the chest during an altercation.

Investigators said the incident happened in the 300 block of Mason Creek Road in the Hebron community on Tuesday, October 3.

Deputies said the two men were located at two separate residences and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

According to investigators, the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and shot his attacker in the chest as an act of self-defense. Charges against the stabbing suspect are pending as of Wednesday, October 4.

Deputies said the name of the victim and the suspect are being withheld pending interviews.