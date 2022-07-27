JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a 25-year-old woman after her newborn allegedly tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Investigators said Tierra Lewis was charged with felony child abuse. She is expected to appear in court at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

“It is a sad thing for a child to come into this world with methamphetamine and amphetamine in their system,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin stated. “History has proven that we don’t tolerate this type of behavior. This is a felony child abuse charge and we will pursue justice. This type of criminal behavior involving a baby just makes me sick to my stomach.”