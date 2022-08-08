JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after they said a suspect was shot during a home invasion.

The incident happened overnight on Earl Brashier Road.

Investigators said the suspect, 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into the home. During the incident, the homeowner shot Smith in the arm.

Smith was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. He was later released into the custody of Jones County deputies.

Investigators said Smith is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a home invasion charge. He is expected to appear in court at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 8.