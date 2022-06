FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies warned neighbors about a phone scam that claims to be from someone from the Publisher’s Clearing House.

The scammer claims to be Dave Sawyer and told one neighbor they had received a Publisher’s Clearing House monetary prize and a truck. The neighbor was asked to send $350.

Deputies said the neighbor realized was a scam and hung up. They said if you receive an unsolicited phone call similar to this one, you should hang up.