FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are warning neighbors about a court date scam that’s circulating in the area.

Deputies said the scammer calls claiming to be Forrest County Deputy Scott Lees. They tell the victim that they’ll be arrested for missing a court date. The scammer asks for personal information, like a copy of the victim’s driver’s license.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said they will never call a person about being sought in connection to a missed court date or fines.

Deputies advise neighbors to never give out personal information if in doubt. If called by the scammer, deputies recommend hanging up and calling the FCSO at (601)-544-7800.

Report a scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FCT) here.