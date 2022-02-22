PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal’s Excel By 5 will host diaper and resource giveaways on the last Tuesday of each month, beginning on March 29.

Pine Belt News reported the goal of the giveaways is to reach families who may need assistance from Excel By 5, but aren’t familiar with the program. Research showed that there are about 75 families who are serviced by the Petal Children’s Task Force, but not by Excel By 5.

Parents with children under the age of five are encouraged to attend the giveaways. They will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Coleman Center at 201 West Central Avenue in Petal. Those who attend will receive diapers and information about what Excel By 5 offers.

Neighbors are encouraged to donate diapers of any size (including pull-ups), diaper rash cream, baby wipes and any other supplies. Donations can be dropped off at the Coleman Center.

Anyone who donates a pack of diapers will receive a free flight of beer at the “Bottoms Up” Date Night Diaper Drive event on March 31st. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Grand Central Outfitters.