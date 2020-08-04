Digital First: 17-year-old donates masks for the homeless

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 17-year-old from Magee donated masks for the homless and $500 to Christian Services in Hattiesburg on Tuesday.

Jered Smith started Season of Service, which is an organization that gives back to the community. He is no stranger to service. Earlier this year, Smith was recognized by the Mississippi State Treasurer for his service work. In his latest efforts, Smith and his younger siblings donated masks to the homeless in Hattiesburg.

“Well, we’ve been looking at things to do during the pandemic, but a lot of things had been shut down because of COVID-19. But I just want to show the homeless people that they are not the forgotten people, because many people forget them, because they’re just sitting out here, and no one takes care of them. I wanted to show them that I am going to take care of them, and I’ve provided two masks in each bag and hand sanitizer,” said Smith.

