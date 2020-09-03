Digital First: Beyond Therapy opens location in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Beyond Therapy, a physical, occupational and speech therapy clinic that aids children with growth in their development skills, opened a new location in Hattiesburg. The clinic also has locations in Tupelo and Ridgeland.
The outpatient clinic is located at 4700 Hardy St., Suite J1. It operates from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays.
Officials said the facility offers in-clinic and telehealth evaluations and visits.
