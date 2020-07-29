Digital First: Dixie Electric receives grant for high speed internet pilot project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Public Utilities Staff announced the awarding of $65 million in grant money to electric cooperatives that will deploy fiber to provide high-speed broadband internet service to unserved and underserved areas of rural Mississippi.

The $65 million became available after the State Legislature passed Senate Bill 3046 – The Mississippi Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 Act – earlier this year. The state was awarded these funds through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

Dixie Electric Power Association was approved to receive grant funding for a high-speed internet pilot project, along with fourteen electric cooperatives, collectively. These companies will match the grant money with $65 million to provide a total of $130 million for expanding broadband access across the state.

Dixie Electric’s portion of the grant funding will cover approximately half of the $7.4 million pilot project to install fiber to facilitate the delivery of broadband service to one of the most unserved or underserved areas of the association’s service territory. The pilot project area includes southeastern Jones County and northwestern Perry County and is a two-phase project.

Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts with electric service in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper counties.

