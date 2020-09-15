Digital First: Forrest County EMA prepares for Hurricane Sally

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Counties in the Pine Belt are preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Sally this week. Forrest County EMA Director Glen Moore said neighbors can expect to see flash flooding from the storm.

The flooding will depend on the amount of rainfall the area receives from Sally. Moore urged neighbors to prepare because hurricanes can be unpredictable.

If the storm tracks east, Moore said that would lessen the impact for the Pine Belt.

“Yesterday, we were looking at potentially 20 inches of rain with this eastward shift, that may be down to six to 10 now. While that is still definitely still a possibility of causing flash flooding, I don’t think we are going to see the worse case scenario like we did yesterday with the 20 inch forecast,” he explained.

The Forest County EMA has sandbags available for neighbors. It’s located at 4080 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg.

