Digital First: Lamar County School District names new superintendent

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There has been a change in leadership at the Lamar County School District. Dr. Steven Hampton was chosen as the new superintendent after Tess Smith resigned.

The Lamar County School Board voted in August to accept Smith’s resignation. She served the district for 28 years and was the superintendent since 2014. Smith was assigned as the transition advisor until her official resignation on November 1, 2020.

“She was devoted to this district. She still is devoted to this district. She has helped facilitate conversations and meeting with people in the community. So it’s not like she has departed or had any departing words. We’re still in contact,” said Hampton.

Dr. Hampton has been in education for 23 years. He spent 10 years teaching mathematics to middle school and high school students. He has also been an assistant principal, a high school principal, a technical education director and director of accountability and research.

