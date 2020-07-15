Digital First: Pine Belt schools plan to reopen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – School districts in the Pine Belt have released their reopening plans for the new school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Families will have two options in determining how their child(ren) will attend school when Laurel Public Schools start back to school on August 6, 2020. With the guidance and support from the Jones County Health Department, Laurel Public Schools developed the districts reopening plan.

Two Attendance Options:

In-person attendance: Students will attend school each day, following safety guidelines and measures which include social distancing and wearing of masks when less than 6 feet apart from others.



Home Correspondence Instruction (HCI): Students will attend class, receive instruction, and complete work online from home. Students will communicate regularly with their teachers through Google Classroom platforms and other technology media.

Safety Precautions

Staff and students will be required to have daily temperature checks upon arrival.

Everyone will be expected to wear a mask while in our facilities this fall, including students, staff, and visitors. Masks will not be required for students in preschool or kindergarten or those with medical exemptions. Students will need to bring their own protective health mask. If a student forgets his/her mask, a disposable mask will be provided.

Signage will be placed in school hallways and entry points to encourage social distancing.

Classrooms will be set-up with social distancing in mind.

If students’ desks are at least 6 feet apart, their masks can be removed while seated.

Students will be served a nutritious breakfast and lunch to eat in their classroom.

Students riding the bus will be required to wear a mask. Buses will be loaded from back to front and unload from front to back.

Buses will be sanitized after routes are completed.

School facilities will continue to be sanitized and disinfected throughout the school day.

A letter will be sent out to families this week providing more detailed enrollment and safety information.

Reopening Plans across the Pinebelt:

Jones County School District

Forrest County School District

Lamar County School District

Covington County School District: Due 7/15

Hattiesburg Public School District: Due 7/15