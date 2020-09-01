Digital First: Polling precincts in Pine Belt see changes due to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As the United States gears up for the General Election in November, many are wondering what to expect at polling facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forrest County Election Commissioner Sue Polk said this year’s polling facilities will look different. There will be mask requirements and machines will be placed six feet apart. A few unexpected measures require gloves for voters who come to facilities and one use pen requirements.

Polk believes these measures will ensure that the coronavirus won’t be contracted by anyone at the polling precincts. As for the pens, they will under go a vigorous sanitation process before being available to anyone else.

Poll workers will be required to wear masks or shields to protect themselves, in addition to protecting voters. Polling machines won’t be limited due to the spacing and hours of operation will remain the same.

According to Polk, the county has received more than 300 requests for absentee ballots. Some states that require specific excuses to vote absentee have temporarily relaxed their rules this year because of the pandemic. Polk said Mississippi is not one of those states, but there is two pending lawsuits that ask for the COVID-19 excuse to be validated as a absentee excuse.

Related articles: https://www.wjtv.com/health/coronavirus/lawsuit-mississippi-voting-laws-cause-risk-during-pandemic/

LATEST STORIES: