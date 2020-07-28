Digital First: Program aims to help the homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The federal moratorium on evictions in the United States expired June 1st, leaving millions of renters at risk of eviction. The moratorium was put in place for people who experience loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act included funding for renters in need.

The CARES Act has given the Department of Housing and Urban Development more than $3 billion in relief efforts. Through HUD, the Mississippi Home Corporation has announced the RAMP ESG-EV program to aid the homeless and people at risk who have been impacted by COVID-19.

For those who have been impacted by COVID-19, the services provided are emergency assistance placing persons in hotel/motel stays (if they have absolutely nowhere to stay or have lost their job due to COVID-19). Further aid exists for people who are homeless and have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and need a place to be quarantined.

Other aid through RAMP includes Rapid Resolution, Homeless Prevention/Rental Assistance and Rapid Rehousing. For COVID-19 assistance, persons interested must provide documentation regarding how the virus specifically impacted them negatively to cause eviction. This includes, but is not limited to, a letter from an employer stating reduced hours, a document showing they have been laid off due to COVID-19 and a record of unemployment assistance.

Lead agencies per area:

Other Resources for Assistance programs:

Hannah Maherry of Continuum of Care said that the COVID-19 impact on housing has been minor so far due to previous protections halting mass homelessness.













