Digital First: SAE Fraternity partners with USM Children’s Center

HATTIESBURG, MISS. (WHLT) – After seeing a touching post regarding a little boy’s love of lion statues outside of the SAE house on USM campus, the Fraternity arranged for the little boy and all the children that attend Children’s Center for Communication and development to paint the lions.

The boy’s mother, Cecily Robbins, posted to social media the photo of her son, Sean, with the lions. She explained that visiting with them every morning has helped the little boy cope with anxiety about coming to therapy at the children’s center.

After the post received more than 300 likes, SAE Alum Paul Sims saw the post and arranged for the two organizations to work together. SAE boys reflect:

The Children’s Center is a non-profit that serves children from birth to age five with disabilities at no cost to families. The center provides speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, behavioral psychology, special instruction, ideology, and listening/spoken language therapy for children with hearing loss. Services are provided at the families home, on the Hattiesburg campus and at the Gulfport campus.

